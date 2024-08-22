BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.450 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. BILL also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.51 EPS.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 1,753,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. BILL has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $119.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Wolfe Research cut shares of BILL from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.