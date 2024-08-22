BILL (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $346.0 million-$351.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.0 million. BILL also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.360-1.610 EPS.

BILL Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BILL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.76. 3,141,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,340. BILL has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $119.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.