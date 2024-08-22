BiomX Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, August 26th (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 23rd.

BiomX Price Performance

NYSEMKT PHGE opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHGE. Laidlaw began coverage on BiomX in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiomX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,817,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 19.59% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria associated with chronic disease. It is developing BX211, a phage therapy, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of diabetic foot osteomyelitis.

