Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Biotricity Stock Down 12.9 %

BTCY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Biotricity has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.