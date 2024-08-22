BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,789.22

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $60,423.26 or 1.00072963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $750.38 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008183 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007568 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00055360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

