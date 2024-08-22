BitShares Price Reaches $0.0018 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and $47,087.90 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.