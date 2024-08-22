BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.94

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 109398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,700,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,039,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 264,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.