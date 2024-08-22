BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.94

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 109398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
