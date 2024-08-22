Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Block were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Block by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 3.5% in the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,784 shares of company stock valued at $772,623. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

