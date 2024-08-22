Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.70 and last traded at $64.97. Approximately 1,306,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,716,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.65.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,784 shares of company stock valued at $772,623. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Block by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,487,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,089,000 after acquiring an additional 87,826 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,021,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,043 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Block by 8.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

