Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.67 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

