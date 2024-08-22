Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 28000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

