BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 6.8%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $403.94 and last traded at $403.94. Approximately 571,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,090,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.61.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $287.31 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.50.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGU. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the second quarter worth about $226,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 245.9% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

