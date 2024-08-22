Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.17

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.17 and last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 32654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.

Brady Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Brady Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brady by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after buying an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Brady by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Brady by 23.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,631,000 after buying an additional 106,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Brady by 2,520.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after buying an additional 447,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.