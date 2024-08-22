Brady (NYSE:BRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.17

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.17 and last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 32654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.47.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77.
Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
