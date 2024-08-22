Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.21 and last traded at $47.50. 1,947,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,681,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

