Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up to $165.78

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $165.78, but opened at $170.84. Broadcom shares last traded at $169.82, with a volume of 3,338,427 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.08.

The stock has a market cap of $783.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

