Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $40.56

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

