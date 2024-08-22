Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Target Price at $120.20

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.20.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,439 shares of company stock worth $4,169,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

