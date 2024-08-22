Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $62.50

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
View Our Latest Report on Spire
Insider Activity at Spire
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Spire by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Spire Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE SR opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spire Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spire
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.