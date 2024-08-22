Brokerages Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Target Price at $62.50

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

In other Spire news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 26.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Spire by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

