Brokers Issue Forecasts for Equity Residential’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 245,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 96,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

