Brokers Issue Forecasts for Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Predictive Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Predictive Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

POAI stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. Predictive Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. ( NASDAQ:POAI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology accounts for about 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned 0.26% of Predictive Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

