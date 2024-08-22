Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.24. 8,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 6,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Burning Rock Biotech Stock Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $63.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.17.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 113.39%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

About Burning Rock Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited ( NASDAQ:BNR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

