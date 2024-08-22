Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.24. 8,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 6,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Burning Rock Biotech Stock Down 4.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $63.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.17.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 113.39%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech
About Burning Rock Biotech
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Burning Rock Biotech
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.