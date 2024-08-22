Busey Bank Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Busey Bank raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,653,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 574,916 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 360,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 20,695,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,499,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

