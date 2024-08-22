Busey Bank Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Busey Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 23,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.53. The company had a trading volume of 370,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,559. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

