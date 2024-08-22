Busey Bank Has $206,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Busey Bank lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.14. 287,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,006. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $277.91. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.