Busey Bank Has $286,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Busey Bank grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

NYSE MSI traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $426.79. The company had a trading volume of 190,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,938. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $429.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.25 and its 200 day moving average is $364.21.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

