Busey Bank Has $452,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Busey Bank trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE COF traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $140.28. The company had a trading volume of 807,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,411. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

