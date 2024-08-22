Busey Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Busey Bank raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSM traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,252,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,034,955. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a market cap of $880.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

