Busey Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Busey Bank decreased its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane NXT Price Performance

CXT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.34. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

