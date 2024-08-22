Busey Bank Sells 923 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Busey Bank lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Busey Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $719,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 42.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 230.7% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 2,272,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

