Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,103 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $528,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veralto by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,700,000 after buying an additional 617,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

VLTO traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $109.82. 1,103,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

