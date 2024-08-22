Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

NYSE ZBH opened at $112.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average is $117.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $14,530,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $7,397,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

