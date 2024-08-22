Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $219.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.46.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $227.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $119.90 and a 1 year high of $229.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,020,000 after buying an additional 569,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $49,212,000. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $40,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

