CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Down 8.5%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 101,068,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 148,492,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.62.
CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.
