Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 260,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 83,890 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 231,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 659,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,346. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

