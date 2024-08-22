Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Lifted by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.4% of Joule Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 549,665 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after acquiring an additional 411,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $139.51. 2,339,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,296. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

