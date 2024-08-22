Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.63.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CS opened at C$9.75 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$587,766.00. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

