Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lifted to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.40.

CVNA stock opened at $156.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.23. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $157.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $7,043,443.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,556,236 shares of company stock valued at $321,111,285. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $5,610,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

