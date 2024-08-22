Cashaa Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Cashaa has a market cap of $2.40 million and $121,670.84 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cashaa has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000075 BTC.
Cashaa Token Profile
Cashaa’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cashaa
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars.
