Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0123

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $95.12 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

