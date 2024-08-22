Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Celestica has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Celestica by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celestica by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.