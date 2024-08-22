Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Cencora alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Price Performance

COR opened at $239.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,479,366 shares of company stock worth $1,076,666,297 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.