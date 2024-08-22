Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.41. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 82,675 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

