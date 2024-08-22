Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,832,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.82. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $266.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.