China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers.

