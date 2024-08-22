CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Trading 0.2% Higher

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.47. 6,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.
CHS Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.
CHS Company Profile
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
