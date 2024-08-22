Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has $37.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chuy’s
Chuy’s Stock Up 0.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Chuy’s Company Profile
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chuy’s
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.