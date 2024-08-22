Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has $37.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHUY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $639.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.76. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

