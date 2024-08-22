Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Insider Sells $679,750.00 in Stock

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cinemark Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $27.46.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cinemark by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,993 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,323,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 234,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

