Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $775.29

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $775.29 and last traded at $775.28, with a volume of 48064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $772.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $742.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

