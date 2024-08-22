Citigroup Boosts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target to $82.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCOI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.61 per share, with a total value of $526,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,811.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 124,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 127.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.