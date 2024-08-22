Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.45.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $137,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Stanley Erickson sold 118,204 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $2,375,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,243,194 shares of company stock valued at $344,573,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,459 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,430,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,671,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,551,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

